OPP searching for 'canine-type' animal who attacked 11-year-old child in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of an "aggressive" canine-type animal in the Town of Bancroft that attacked an 11-year-old child on Tuesday.

An OPP press release on Wednesday says they are investigating following an "unprovoked" attack on a child on Bradshaw Road, a rural area located about 220 kilometres west of Ottawa, in the afternoon of March 26.

The child was airlifted to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The "canine-type" animal is described as black and grey, similar to a German Shepard or husky.

Police have not provided more details on the incident.

The attack comes after a woman was charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto last week that left a nine-year-old with "life-altering injuries."

Police are asking members of the public to use caution in the area and report any sightings to police. If it is an emergency, police say to call 9-1-1.