The OPP say 54-year-old Joanne Ciphery of Renfrew has died in a motorcycle crash west of Ottawa on Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 o'clock on Highway 511 just north of the intersection with White Lake Road in the Township of Lanark Highlands.

The male driver, 57-year-old Brian Robinson of Pembroke is in an Ottawa hospital after sustaining major injuries. He was transported by Air Ambulance. Ciphery was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation.