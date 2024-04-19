OPP reminds drone operators it's illegal to operate a drone near emergency sites following Hwy. 417 fatal crash

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured at a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.

A 37-year-old Ottawa woman was killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 at the Aviation Parkway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police say the woman was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway at the time of the crash.

On Thursday morning, drone photos of the crash scene appeared on social media.

Police say officers are aware that photos taken by a drone are circulating online, adding the victim's family had viewed the photos prior to being notified by officers.

"These photos contained images of the collision scene and of the deceased female," police said in a statement.

"We would like to remind the public that there can be unintended negative consequences for family members when collision or crime scene phots are uploaded to social media sites."

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 at the Aviation Parkway early Thursday morning. Police say one car was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

The OPP is reminding drone operators that it is against regulations to operate a drone over a traffic collision site.

Transport Canada's website says drone pilots are not allowed to fly "within the security perimeter of a police or first responder emergency operation, such as a traffic accident."

"A drone flying near these areas may interfere with emergency personnel aircraft and the work of emergency personnel."

Anyone caught violating the drone regulations can face a fine of up to $1,000.