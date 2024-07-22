Driver arrested after van crashes into a parked vehicle and a home in Gatineau, Que.: police

A 51-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and a home in Gatineau, Que., according to police.

Gatineau police officers responded to a call for a collision on Rue de Sauternes just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

"When they arrived on site, they noticed the presence of two seriously damaged vehicles on the grounds of a residence," police said in a media release.

Police say based on the information gathered at the scene, investigators determined that a van collided with a vehicle parked on the street, hit a Hydro-Quebec box, rolled over a few times and "ended up against a residence."

No one was inside the parked vehicle.

"The police officers went to meet the driver of the van and quickly noticed signs of alcohol intoxication," police said. "They therefore arrested him for impaired driving."

The driver of the van, a 51-year-old Gatineau man, was released on summons.