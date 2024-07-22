OTTAWA
Ottawa

A sunny and humid start to the work week in Ottawa

Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Sunday, July 21. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Major's Hill Park in Ottawa on Sunday, July 21. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
It will be a sunny and hot start to the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny Monday. The high will be 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 14 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 C with the humidex making it feel like 34.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

