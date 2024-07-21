OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fatal vehicle fire leaves man dead in Stittsville, Ont.

    Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Stittsville, Ont. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Stittsville, Ont. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Ottawa's west end.

    Police responded to the 2000 block of Speedway Road west of Stittsville to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 a.m.

    Officers found a man dead inside the car when they arrived on the scene.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Police did not provide further information.

    BREAKING NEWS Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris to be Democratic nominee

    U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

