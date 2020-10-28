Advertisement
OPP looking to speak with motorcycle driver who stopped at fatal crash on 417
Ontario Provincial Police shared this image of a motorcycle driver on Highway 417 eastbound near Moodie Drive at around 12:25 a.m. Sept. 12, 2020. The motorcycle driver apparently stopped briefly at the scene of a fatal crash. Police would like to speak with this driver. (Image submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they want to speak to a motorcycle rider who briefly stopped at the scene of a fatal crash on the Queensway last month.
The crash happened at around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 on the 417 eastbound near Moodie Drive. A 27-year-old Ottawa man driving a motorcycle hit a guardrail on the left side of the road and was thrown from his bike. He was found a short distance away and pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the OPP shared a short video taken from a traffic camera in the area and called for this possible witness to come forward.
"Ottawa OPP wants to talk to a motorcycle rider who stopped briefly at a fatal crash on Highway 417 eastbound at Moodie in Ottawa, Sept. 12 at 12:25 a.m.," the tweet said.
If anyone has information please call the Ottawa Detachment at 613-270-9171 or 1-888-310-1122.
"We realize the images are not clear, but it is hoped this could prompt someone who was in the area to remember some details," a news release from the OPP said.