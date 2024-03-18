OPP looking for witnesses, video of stabbing in Iroquois, Ont. parking lot

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses or anyone who might have surveillance camera footage to come forward as they investigate a serious assault in eastern Ontario over the weekend.

Paramedics called the OPP at around 9 p.m. Saturday after finding a man with stab wounds in a parking lot on County Road 2 in Iroquois, about 85 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

There was no word on a suspect description from OPP in a news release sent Monday.

OPP are asking anyone with information, or who might have potentially relevant dashcam or surveillance video, to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.