OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP looking for witnesses, video of stabbing in Iroquois, Ont. parking lot

    A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses or anyone who might have surveillance camera footage to come forward as they investigate a serious assault in eastern Ontario over the weekend.

    Paramedics called the OPP at around 9 p.m. Saturday after finding a man with stab wounds in a parking lot on County Road 2 in Iroquois, about 85 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

    The 35-year-old was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

    There was no word on a suspect description from OPP in a news release sent Monday.

    OPP are asking anyone with information, or who might have potentially relevant dashcam or surveillance video, to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News