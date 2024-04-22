OTTAWA
    • OPP looking for witnesses to serious ATV crash west of Brockville, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses to an ATV crash west of Brockville, Ont. that critically injured a 24-year-old man.

    The crash happened on Big Water's Lane in Athens, Ont., about 30 kilometres west of Brockville and around 130 km southwest of Ottawa. Police say the lone driver of the ATV hit a tree and was thrown from the vehicle. He was found with what police called "life-altering injuries."

    An Ornge air ambulance brought the man to a Kingston, Ont. hospital for treatment.

    Leeds OPP is asking the public for their assistance. Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who has home surveillance or dash camera footage of the incident is contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/

