OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “very serious” assault at a motel in Carleton Place that left a man with serious injuries.

The OPP says the assault occurred at a motel along Highway 7 early Wednesday morning.

#OPP investigating serious assault in #CarletonPlace early this morning. Looking for white male, 20 yrs old, tall with average build, wearing long sleeve black shirt and pants. Fled on foot. Last seen on #Hwy7. May be armed with knife. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 9-1-1 if seen. ^bd pic.twitter.com/ALrYLkIqo8 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) July 15, 2020

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, tall, average build, about 20 years of age. Police say the suspect may be armed with a knife.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.