Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
OPP investigating 'very serious' assault at motel in Carleton Place
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:25AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:33AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “very serious” assault at a motel in Carleton Place that left a man with serious injuries.
The OPP says the assault occurred at a motel along Highway 7 early Wednesday morning.
A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male, tall, average build, about 20 years of age. Police say the suspect may be armed with a knife.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.