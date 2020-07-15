OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a “very serious” assault at a motel in Carleton Place that left a man with serious injuries.

The OPP says the assault occurred at a motel along Highway 7 early Wednesday morning.

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. 

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, tall, average build, about 20 years of age.  Police say the suspect may be armed with a knife.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.