OTTAWA
Ottawa

    OPP investigating 'suspicious death' south of Ottawa

    OPP in this undated file image.
    The Ontario Provincial Police says officers are on scene investigating what they call “a suspicious death” in the village of Athens, about 120 kilometres south of Ottawa. 

    Officers say that there is an increased police presence at the scene, asking people to avoid the area.

    Police say there is no safety risk to the public.

    More details to come

