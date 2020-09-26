OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are now treating the death of a 39-year-old man near Carleton Place as a homicide.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a residence in Scotch Corners just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say a deceased male was found at the home.

Investigators initially classified the investigation as a "sudden death" case. Police said Friday evening that after a post mortem examination, the death of the man is "a murder."

The victim has been identified as Gregory Slewidge of Beckwich Township.

The Lanark OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate.