OPP investigating fatal motorcycle crash east of Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a motorcycle crash near the community of Palmer Rapids, Ont. on Saturday afternoon.

OPP say on social media the crash occurred at around noon on Palmer Road near Adcock Lane, about 60 kilometres east of Bancroft and 80 kilometres west of Renfrew.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured, OPP say.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson tells CTV News officers remain on scene investigating.

The identity of the driver has not been released.