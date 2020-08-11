OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway into an electrocution death at a Russell Township workplace.

Emergency crews, including police and Prescott-Russell Paramedics, were called to the workplace on St-Andre Road at around 4 p.m. Monday. In a press release, OPP say the 22-year-old victim was given CPR before being airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Michael Attfield. Police did not identify the workplace.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry of Labour, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, and the Electricity Safety Authority have been notified.