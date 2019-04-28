OPP identify body discovered in Arnprior flood waters
Body found in Arnprior, April 28, 2019 (Viewer Photo)
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 11:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 12:53AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police confirm they are investigating a death in Arnprior after residents reported discovering a body near the shoreline of the Ottawa River Sunday night.
Police have identified the deceased as 34-year-old Russell Rouleau. Rouleau is described as being from Arnprior. Police say he was reported missing Sunday.
According to people living near McLean avenue, the gruesome finding took place around 8 p.m. Sources say Rouleau's body was found close to water where the Ottawa River meets the Madawaska River. Police describe the location as a "flooded area of the road."
The investigation is ongoing.