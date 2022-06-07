OPP at Renfrew high school due to 'potential safety concern'

Police are at an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a “potential safety concern.”

OPP officers are at Renfrew Collegiate Institute, a Renfrew County District School board spokesperson said Tuesday. The school remains open and classes are proceeding as usual.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the OPP has asked us not to divulge any more information at this time," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The OPP are on site all day today at the school, and the school remains open to students and staff."

"We look forward to providing an update to our parents/guardians and our school communities by the end of the day today once we have received further guidance from the OPP on this matter."

The board posted a note on Facebook on Monday saying police would be at the school Tuesday.

Earlier today it came to our attention that there was concerning graffiti suggesting a potential safety concern found in our building,” the post said. "We know that this information has made it into the community and is very upsetting for our students and families.

"Please be assured that we have taken this potential safety issue very seriously and are fully investigating with the support of the OPP."

The board promised to keep parents and guardians updated as more information became available.