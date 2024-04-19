OPP accuse man who was trying to get into closed Marmora library of biting officer

Ontario Provincial Police booked a 22-year-old man following a reported disturbance at a library in Marmora, Ont., about 45 kilometres north of Belleville.

Police were called at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the Marmora and Lake Public Library, where a man was causing a scene and trying to get inside, even though the library was closed.

Police allege the man became belligerent when confronted but was eventually arrested. Police then claim the man bit one officer and tried to bite another a short time later.

The officer who was bitten was not seriously hurt.

He's now facing two counts each of causing a disturbance and assaulting a peace officer and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. The man had two outstanding warrants in other parts of Ontario and one in New Brunswick, OPP said.