Person suffers serious injuries in Woodroffe Ave. crash
A person suffered serious injuries following a car crash on Woodroffe Avenue on Monday morning.
An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson tells CTV News that emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 9:30 a.m. near the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp.
One person was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Ottawa police are on-scene in the area.
Southbound Woodroffe Avenue was closed at the Highway 417 ramp and has since reopened, according to city traffic cameras.
