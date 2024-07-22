OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Person suffers serious injuries in Woodroffe Ave. crash

    Ottawa Paramedics Ambulance
    

    A person suffered serious injuries following a car crash on Woodroffe Avenue on Monday morning.

    An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson tells CTV News that emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 9:30 a.m. near the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp.

    One person was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

    Ottawa police are on-scene in the area.

    Southbound Woodroffe Avenue was closed at the Highway 417 ramp and has since reopened, according to city traffic cameras.

