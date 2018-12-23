

Operation Big Turkey is expanding to 6 locations across the capital on Christmas Eve starting tomorrow afternoon.

Organized by chefs Chris Knight and Scott Warrick, and constructed by an army of hundreds of volunteers, more than 2500 meals will be served to seniors, families and the city’s homeless.

Volunteers and chefs at Algonquin College spent hours chopping, slicing and stirring food. Donations from Farm Boy and several hotels and restaurants in the city have helped provide all the elements for a memorable meal including 750lbs of turkey, potatoes, salad and pies.

“This is now part of a lot of people's Christmas tradition and I think it speaks to people wanting to do something at Christmas instead of maxing out their credit cards.” said Knight who first started serving meals 14 years ago to some of the city’s less fortunate.

“The good news and bad news is we still some of the people we saw 12 years ago who are still coming back, still in need. But it's almost like we're family for one night.”

Talented chefs and students from the college teamed up with eager volunteers who washed dishes, pots, pans and trays with a smile. Barbara Bullock was among the more than 200 volunteers donning an apron.

“It's wonderful to see all these people, so many have done them for decades or a good decade; in some cases, it's so nice to see.” said Bullock.

Former graduates, like Angela Ierullo cooked up family recipes including a vegetarian lasagna filled with eggplant and other fresh vegetables.

“As the Italian, I was responsible for lasagna so we made 18 pans of lasagna. It’s vegetarian because they'll have turkey on the meat side.” said Ierullo.

The partnership between the groups – is a win-win for students from Algonquin and organizers of the feasts. “For us it’s great, because our students get involved, our faculty gets involved. This is what the students need to see…giving back to the community… it gives them the opportunity to see a large-scale operation serving 2500 meals and practice, practice, that’s what they need if they want to be successful” said Michael Bakogeorge, Academic Chair of Algonquin College’s Food and Beverage program.

Operation Big Turkey locations and times include:

Restaurant E18hteen - 3-5pm

Overbook Community Centre - 2-4pm

Carlington Recreation Centre - 12:30-2pm

Ron Kolbus Centre - 3:30-5:30pm

Jack Purcell Community Centre - 3:30-6:30pm

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre - 2:30-4:30pm