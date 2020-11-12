OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.

That's the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since Nov. 1, when 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Public Health Ontario reported a one-day record 1,575 cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. There are 472 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel Region and 155 in York Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,692 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 10. A total of 3,319 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, nearly 39,600 tests were performed.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reported two new cases.

There are two new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.