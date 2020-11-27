OTTAWA -- On the day Ontario set a new record for cases of COVID-19 on a single day, there are 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,855 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 517 cases in Peel Region, 494 in Toronto and 189 in York Region.

Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in a week. There were 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,481 people were tested at COVID-19 assessment centres on Wednesday.

A total 4,764 lab tests were performed at Ottawa labs.

As of Nov. 26, 1,750 tests were still in progress.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.6 per cent for the period of Nov. 17 to 23.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Three new cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lennox and Addington Public Health

Renfrew County is reporting one new case of COVID-19.