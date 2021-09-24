OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest one-day case count in the capital in a week.

There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 727 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 144 in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region and 66 in Hamilton.

The 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 33 new cases on Thursday and 59 new cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 727 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 557 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 170 cases are in fully vaccinated residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 193 people in the ICU due to COVID-19, 182 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,400 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 22.

There were 4,189 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 31 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION