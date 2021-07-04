OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. On Saturday, OPH reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since the first wave in the spring of 2020 and only one COVID-19 patient in hospital.

Across the province, health officials added 213 new cases and 286 newly resolved cases. Nine more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reported two new cases in eastern Ontario on Sunday, both in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 731,735

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 36 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): The Quebec government no longer provides daily COVID-19 figures on weekends.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.