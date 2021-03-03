OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The figure is among 958 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 provincewide. Ontario also reported 17 new deaths and 1,090 newly resolved cases on Wednesday.

More than 7,000 Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa, according to the province.

An updated local snapshot on COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 1:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 50,508*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

Appointments for vaccines for residents 80 and older, or adult recipients of chronic home care, opened in Ottawa Monday for select neighbourhoods. Click here to learn more.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 52,613 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-18 Testing Taskforce said on Tuesday that 2,287 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,718 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours, down from 28.

The positivty rate for the week of Feb. 21 to 27 is 1.7 per cent.

The next update from the taskforce is due at around 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Eight new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.