OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 854 cases of COVID-19. Two more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 580 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The seven-day average of new infections in Ontario is 10.81 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated residents and 2.71 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the cases reported Saturday, 451 are in unvaccinated individuals, 349 involve fully vaccinated people, 23 are in partially vaccinated individuals, and the remaining 31 were found in those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 246.5 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 67.6 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.

More than 812,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 26.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 839,875

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 812,414

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,184 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,937 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 30 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.