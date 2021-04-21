OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, the province reported 4,212 new cases of COVID-19, along with 32 new death and 4,204 newly resolved cases.

The number of patients in ICUs across Ontario is at its highest level with 790 patients receiving intensive care.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because the respective health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of day.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 19:

Dose 1 administered: 249,291

Dose 2 administered: 28,648

Total doses received: 279,390

The city received 56,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of April 11. (n.b. this figure is included in the number of total doses received)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 2,331 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on April 19. Labs performed 3,456 tests on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.

The next update from the COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

51,877 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 101 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 101 new cases