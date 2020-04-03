OTTAWA -- An employee at a Kanata Shoppers Drug Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shoppers Drug Mart store at the Van Leeuwen Centre on Hazeldean Road was closed overnight for a thorough cleaning after the company learned of the positive test. It reopened for customers on Friday morning.

Loblaw Senior Director of External Communications Catherine Thomas tells CTV News Ottawa that the company was informed Thursday night that a team member at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Kanata tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The employee last worked at the store on March 25, and Shoppers Drug Mart was made aware of the positive test on Thursday night.

Thomas says Shoppers Drug Mart has “taken a number of steps to minimize the risk, including increased disinfectant protocols and enforcing social distancing.”

“The store was closed for a thorough cleaning overnight and was reopened (Friday) morning.”

Employees who worked closely with the staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to self-isolate at home and monitor for any symptoms.

Shoppers Drug Mart insists the risk of COVID-19 to any customers in the store remains “very low.”

Customers with questions about the positive case of COVID-19 are asked to contact Ottawa Public Health.

Last Saturday, Shoppers Drug Mart confirmed an employee at the store in the Merivale Mall tested positive for COVID-19.