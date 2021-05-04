OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials reported 2,791 new cases of COVID-19. It's the first time the province has seen fewer than 3,000 cases since early April.

Ontario also recorded 3,323 newly resolved cases. Twenty five more Ontarians have died of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full local snapshot at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those from Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of day.

