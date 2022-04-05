Ontario couple loses more than $100,000 in elaborate scam
An elderly couple in Petawawa, Ont. lost more than $100,000 in an elaborate scam that took place over six months, police say.
It started last August when the couple received a call from someone posing as a law enforcement official who told them their credit card had been compromised and used fraudulently.
That turned out to be true; there were false charges on the card. Police say it’s possible whether the scammer made those purchases before calling.
"The scammers could have somehow obtained that credit card number, put on a couple of purchases, and then followed up with a phone call," OPP Const. Shawn Peever said.
"It certainly adds believability to the scammers when they make that initial call and say ,'You know, your credit card’s been compromised.'"
The scammer told the couple their bank accounts were at risk and their money needed to be moved for safekeeping.
What followed was a six-month ordeal. Police say the victims allowed the scammer access to their computer and online banking accounts. The couple also sent thousands of dollars in cash and electronically to locations in Canada, Europe and India.
The victims also sent personal information to the suspect, including void cheques and a photo of a driver’s licence.
In February, the victims asked for their money back. When it wasn’t returned, they realized they had been scammed and reported it to police.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are reminding anyone who’s been defrauded or contacted by a scammer to reach out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or local police.
They are also reminding people to be wary of unsolicited calls from people purporting to be from financial institutions, credit card companies or law enforcement agencies, especially ones asking for money.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian urban skies turn lethal for migratory birds
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Grim scenes outside Kyiv suggest Russian troops massacred civilians
Grisly scenes from areas outside the Ukrainian capital suggest Russian troops carried out massacres as they retreated.
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Ukraine's leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
Russian forces on Tuesday were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine's southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the UN Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow's soldiers deliberately killed civilians.
Shanghai lockdown extended as COVID-19 outbreak remains 'extremely grim'
The COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest metropolis of Shanghai remains 'extremely grim' amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.
Stolen Charles Darwin notebooks turn up 20 years later, in a pink gift bag
Two of naturalist Charles Darwin's notebooks that were reported stolen from Cambridge University's library have been returned, two decades after they disappeared.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Vehicle leaves path of destruction in Edmonton during police chase
A driver is in custody following a police chase and a destructive rampage in Edmonton in which five people, including two police officers, were taken to hospital.
Atlantic
-
'It’s taken way too long': Families anxiously wait for Ukrainian loved ones to come to Canada
Julia Guk, a Ukrainian-Canadian living in Timberlea, N.S., says she is concerned for family in Kyiv, but is remaining cautiously optimistic for those trying to come to Canada.
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
Students left waiting after Halifax-area school buses called off roads
While schools in Halifax were open Monday, a last-minute message about buses being kept off the roads because of weather meant many students waited for a ride that never came.
Toronto
-
Average Toronto home sale price fell slightly in March 2022, still up 18.5 per cent for the year
The average selling price of a Toronto home decreased slightly in March, bucking a trend which usually sees the market heat up as spring approaches.
-
Ford to mark removal of tolls on Highways 412 and 418 Tuesday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will officially mark the removal of tolls on Highways 412 and 418 in Durham Region on Tuesday morning.
-
Sentencing set for Ontario man who killed mother, two of her children east of Toronto
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto is set to get sentenced today.
Montreal
-
Quebec officials to give update on COVID-19 mask mandate
The Quebec government is set to give an update on how much longer Quebecers will be required to wear masks out in public.
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Hwy. 69 driver stopped for going 59 km over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man with travelling 159 km/h on Highway 69 in the Sudbury District.
-
Feds consider definition of 'fully vaccinated' in review of federal worker mandate
The federal government will consider whether to include booster shots in the next version of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers, the Treasury Board said as it reviews the rules.
London
-
Highway 401 westbound traffic impacted by transport truck fire: Chatham-Kent OPP
Highway 401 westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane after a transport truck fire in Chatham-Kent.
-
Crash closes WB lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont.
The westbound lanes of Highway 402 are closed in Sarnia, Ont. following a collision at Indian Road Tuesday morning.
-
Child in Tillsonburg, Ont. sexually assaulted by man he met online: OPP
A 23-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man is facing a dozen charges after an alleged sexual assault of a minor in Tillsonburg.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving pedestrian forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A crash involving a pedestrian has forced road closures in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.
-
Lawsuit over Manitoba's decision to terminate lease dismissed
A lawsuit over the Manitoba government’s decision to terminate a 20-year, $9.4 million lease has been dismissed.
-
Manitoba businesses struggling to find skilled workers, experts say
An expansion of a Winnipeg-based furniture company is set to create hundreds of jobs in the city, but experts say finding qualified workers is difficult right now.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to implement recommendations from review into removal of 4-year-old student by police
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says it will immediately begin implementing some of the recommendations outlined in a review into the removal by police of a Black four-year-old student in November 2021.
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resigns
Lee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
‘We spend our whole lives preparing for this’: Wilmot man wins Grammy award
Wilmot, Ont. native John “Beetle” Bailey joined an exclusive group of musical artists after his project took home Best Latin Pop Album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
Calgary
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
Monday drive-by shooting injures no one in northeast Calgary
A recent string of gunfire incidents continued Monday night with a drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
'It's not enough': Calgarian says Ukraine needs more support to fight war
As global outrage against Russia continues and the threats of more sanctions loom, at least one Ukrainian-Canadian is hoping the world will do more.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
Grammy-winning album showcases a young Joni Mitchell's 'Elven' voice
Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday night: Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).
Edmonton
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and breezy, but not much precipitation
After three consecutive double-digit days in Edmonton, we'll slide back to "average" today.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Will B.C. remove the COVID-19 vaccine card? Update with health officials coming
B.C.'s top health officials are holding their first COVID-19 briefing in more than three weeks Tuesday.
-
B.C. highway updates: Snowy Coquihalla closed overnight due to vehicle incidents
A highway route connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior closed overnight due to vehicle incidents, the provincial Transportation Ministry said.
-
Ming Xiang brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Ming Xiang brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
Regina
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.