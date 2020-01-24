OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s four-month-old Confederation Line was expected to be back at full service today.

But the $2 billion dollar light rail transit line launched this morning with only 12 trains in operation.

In a late night memo to Councillors, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said Rideau Transit Group has advised “that they are planning on launching 13 trains” Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., OC Transpo tweeted there are 12 trains, running every 4 to 5 minutes.

Maintenance issues have reduced the fleet of trains available for service all week.

On Tuesday, only eight trains were launched for the morning commute instead of the usual 13 trains required for peak periods.

Manconi told Councillors on Monday that only 11 of the 13 required trains were launched. Manconi added that two trains were removed from service due to technical reasons – a compressor fault and a wheel issue.

OC Transpo will continue to run supplementary bus service until the end of next week from both Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to downtown.