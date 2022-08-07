One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash involving three motorcycles

One person is dead following a collision involving three motorcycles in the Ottawa Valley.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Laurentian Valley Township is located 12 kilometres from Pembroke, Ont.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were treated for injuries. The extent of the injuries were not released.

An OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator are assisting with the investigation into the cause of the collision.