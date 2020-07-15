OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for a 19th straight day.

The single new case was identified on Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,167 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

Three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. One person who was in intensive care on Tuesday is no longer in the ICU.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says just over 85 per cent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

To date, 1,846 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Five new recoveries were reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 58 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

There are four active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa. No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday.

The four current outbreaks are at:

Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home;

Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Rideau Building;

Amica Westboro Park Retirement Home; and

Bairn Croft Residential Services – Mathieu Way.

Living with COVID-19

This latest update comes on the same day Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Ottawa City Council that we must be prepared for COVID-19 to be in the community for a long time.

Dr. Etches said about 42 per cent of all new cases outside of institutional outbreaks are not linked to a known case, travel, or any other identifiable exposure, suggesting community transmission.

City council passed a by-law making masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces in Ottawa on Wednesday. The by-law will remain in effect until Aug. 26, at which point council can choose whether to renew it or not, based on public health advice.