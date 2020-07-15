Advertisement
One new COVID-19 case reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, no new deaths
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for a 19th straight day.
The single new case was identified on Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,167 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
Three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. One person who was in intensive care on Tuesday is no longer in the ICU.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health says just over 85 per cent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.
To date, 1,846 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Five new recoveries were reported on Wednesday.
There are currently 58 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.
Institutional outbreaks
There are four active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa. No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday.
The four current outbreaks are at:
- Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home;
- Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Rideau Building;
- Amica Westboro Park Retirement Home; and
- Bairn Croft Residential Services – Mathieu Way.
Living with COVID-19
This latest update comes on the same day Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Ottawa City Council that we must be prepared for COVID-19 to be in the community for a long time.
Dr. Etches said about 42 per cent of all new cases outside of institutional outbreaks are not linked to a known case, travel, or any other identifiable exposure, suggesting community transmission.
City council passed a by-law making masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces in Ottawa on Wednesday. The by-law will remain in effect until Aug. 26, at which point council can choose whether to renew it or not, based on public health advice.