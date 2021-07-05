Advertisement
One man injured by apartment fire in Britannia Heights area
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 1:38PM EDT
Ottawa firefighters put out a fire in a second floor unit at this apartment building on Pinecrest Road near Carling Avenue, July 5, 2021. (Photo: Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a fire at an apartment building in the Britannia Heights area injured one man.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Pinecrest Road and Carling Avenue just before noon Monday. A fire on a second floor balcony was quickly extinguished.
Paramedics said a man in his 50s was burned and suffered smoke inhalation. Two other people were assessed at the scene. The burns were described as "superficial."
What caused the fire is under investigation.