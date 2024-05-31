DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns

The Department of National Defence (DND) is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.

The DND building is at 400 Cumberland Street, at Rideau Street, and just steps from the ByWard Market.

A spokesperson for DND confirms to CTV News Ottawa employees will be moved to the Major-General George R. Pearkes Building, the DND headquarters, on Colonel By Drive.

"The Department of National Defence (DND) is aware of safety concerns raised by employees working out of our 400 Cumberland Street offices," DND said in a statement.

"As a result of recent incidents where the safety of personnel was compromised, employees requested mitigating solutions to remedy ongoing incidents affecting staff. This matter is taken seriously, and we remain committed to ensuring everyone’s safety by looking into all necessary measures."

The department will begin moving employees out of 400 Cumberland Street in June, with the relocation finished by October.

"Once the relocation is complete, the property will be returned to Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC)," DND said, adding no other staff are being relocated due to safety concerns.

The Department of National Defence says it's moving staff out of the Lowertown building at a time when the federal government will be requiring federal employees to spend more time in the office. As of September, all federal employees will need to be in the office for at least three days a week.