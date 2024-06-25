OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One driver dead after wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say one driver has been killed after a wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont. on Tuesday.

    It happened in the eastbound lanes near Gardiners Road just after 1:15 p.m.

    Police said the two-vehicle crash was caused when the driver of an SUV going the wrong way collided with another SUV. Both drivers needed to be extricated from their respective vehicles. 

    The victims' injuries were initially described as life-threatening. One driver, a 41-year-old from Kingston, has since died, police said. The individual has not been identified.

    The other driver's condition was upgraded and their injuries are no longer considered life-threatening. A child in one of the vehicles was not seriously hurt, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Eastbound lanes of the 401 were closed at Gardiners Road for about eight hours, reopening just after 9 p.m.

    Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video is asked to contact the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    The investigation will continue with the assistance of the Chief Coroner of Ontario. No charges have been laid to date. 

