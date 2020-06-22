OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city.

This is the second day in a row that the total case count in Ottawa has risen by one.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 2,056 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed March 11.

OPH continues to say the actual number of cases may be between 5 and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed cases.

This is the sixth day in a row that no new deaths have been reported. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 260 Ottawa residents.

One additional person has been admitted to an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 complications since Sunday's report. OPH says there are three people in hospital and one in intensive care.

Resolved cases

OPH says just under 85 per cent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are considered resolved.

In the report issued Monday, OPH said 1,744 cases were resolved, an increase of two cases since Sunday.

That leaves 52 active, known cases of COVID-19 in the city right now.

Outbreaks

There are currently seven COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Six at long-term care homes and one at Welcome House.