Off to humid, cloudy, rainy Friday in Ottawa, here's how it feels

    Clouds, rain showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 21, a mainly cloudy day and a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm is forecasted this afternoon.

    Clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 11 C are also in the forecast for tonight.

    Rain showers will continue through the weekend. On Saturday, the capital will see a high of 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. At night, a low of 11 C and clouds are forecasted.

    Sunday will also be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C. The night is going to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.

    On Thursday, Ottawa received a record rainfall amounting to 44.1 millimetres of rain, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks. The previous record for June 6 was 31.2 mm, set back in 1994.

    Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.

    The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks. 

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle

