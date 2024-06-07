Off to humid, cloudy, rainy Friday in Ottawa, here's how it feels
Clouds, rain showers and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 21, a mainly cloudy day and a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm is forecasted this afternoon.
Clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 11 C are also in the forecast for tonight.
Rain showers will continue through the weekend. On Saturday, the capital will see a high of 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. At night, a low of 11 C and clouds are forecasted.
Sunday will also be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C. The night is going to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.
On Thursday, Ottawa received a record rainfall amounting to 44.1 millimetres of rain, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks. The previous record for June 6 was 31.2 mm, set back in 1994.
Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.
The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING WestJet now offering 'no-frills' UltraBasic fare category but will you actually save?
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 5-7
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high of $2,202: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
Yemen's Houthi rebels detain at least 9 UN staffers and others in sudden crackdown, officials say
At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a U.S.-led coalition. Others working for aid groups also likely have been taken.
Woman who says she's the real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' sues Netflix for defamation
A woman who says she is the inspiration for the relentless stalker at the center of Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" sued the streaming giant Thursday for defamation and is seeking at least $170 million in damages.
2 dead after crash at private motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan
Two people are dead after a crash at a motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Planning to cross the border? Here's what to know about the possible strike
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
-
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high of $2,202: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
-
N.S. soldier who died in Afghanistan to be honoured by navy ship named for his hometown
A navy ship will honour Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil, a Nova Scotia soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
Toronto
-
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
-
Agreement reached to avoid Toronto transit strike
Riders who rely on the TTC can breathe a sigh of relief as subways, streetcars, and buses will run on Friday after an agreement was reached Thursday evening to avoid a strike.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 15, disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with pepper spray
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
-
Canadian F1 Grand Prix opens in Montreal
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
Northern Ontario
-
M'Chigeeng drug search leads to arrest of wanted man Mitchell Gillingham
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
Roads reopen following 'suspicious item' investigation
Crews were on scene Thursday evening in the area of Radcliff Avenue and Blair Street for what police described as a "suspicious item."
-
Industry braces for possible CBSA job action
Abe Fehr isn’t the only one hoping job action by Canadian Border Service Agents (CBSA) can be avoided.
London
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Landlord association warns of litigation if council enacts draft by-law intended to stop 'renovictions'
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.
Kitchener
-
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash near Arthur
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.
Barrie
-
Art exhibition to grace Barrie's waterfront this fall
Six national and regional artists will offer displays across Barrie in the Seeds to Sow exhibition this fall.
-
Celebrating Seniors Month across Barrie
Barrie offer recreation programs during Seniors Month in June.
-
OPP searching high and low for missing senior in Muskoka
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
19-year-old Manitoba man charged in double homicide: RCMP
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
-
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Calgary
-
Teenager dies following stabbing in Forest Lawn
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
-
Rocky View County fire crews battle blaze near Springbank
Fire crews were monitoring for hot spots in Springbank on Thursday night after a grass fire spread out of control, putting many residents on evacuation alert.
-
Man dies following reported altercation at Crescent Heights residence
Police are investigating following a suspicious death in the Calgary community of Crescent Heights on Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Premier says 'no appetite' for government-run auto insurance despite savings
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
-
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation, gov't searching for path forward following impasse, reinstating job sanctions
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina police looking for silver truck that fled pedestrian collision
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
-
'We came together': Moose Jaw school shows off tipi classroom
King George Elementary School now has classroom located in a tipi – following a recent school wide project of learning about Indigenous history and culture in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
-
Sask. government reviews progress on calls for MMIWG justice
Indigenous women as a demographic face a significantly higher risk of being murdered or going missing, an issue highlighted in a 2019 report that brought forward 231 'calls for justice'. Five years later, the Saskatchewan government is reviewing its progress in addressing these calls.
Vancouver
-
Health authority offers $4,100 for doctors to work in B.C. emergency department
Emergency departments at some Lower Mainland hospitals are offering hundreds of dollars in bonuses to lure qualified doctors to pick up shifts, with the hardest-to-fill shifts worth $4,125.
-
'It's disgusting': Vancouver community outraged by closure of Kitsilano Pool
After the Vancouver Park Board announced it won't reopen the Kitsilano Pool this summer, the community is expressing outrage and a distrust in the city's promises.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since March
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged by 67 per cent during the month of May, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
-
On the anniversary of Hwy. 4 closure, calls continue for emergency alternative route
On Thursday, traffic was flowing on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake heading into Port Alberni. One year ago, that wasn’t the case.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since March
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged by 67 per cent during the month of May, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.