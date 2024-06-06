Ottawa receives 44 mm of rain on Thursday, causing temporary flooding
Ottawa is drying out after record rainfall soaked the capital, causing temporary flooding on sections of Highway 417, municipal roads and sidewalks.
A storm moved through the national capital region at 3 p.m. Thursday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.
The Ministry of Transportation and Ontario Provincial Police reported flooding in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Richmond Road and Bayshore Drive. Drivers had to slow down with the water reaching the top of the wheel wells on some vehicles. Two lanes of the highway were temporarily closed while workers tried to clear catch basins.
Residents also reported temporary flooding on residential streets in Kanata and Centretown area.
All temporary flooding had eased on roads and sidewalks by the evening.
Environment Canada says 44.1 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa International Airport on Thursday, setting a new one-day record for rainfall in Ottawa on June 6. The previous record was 31.2 mm, set back in 1994.
The weather agency had issued a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa on Thursday, but all alerts were lifted Thursday evening.
Hot June
Environment Canada's long-range forecast calls for hot temperatures to continue through June.
The monthly temperature forecast shows Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next four weeks.
