Off to cloudy, rainy day in Ottawa Sunday, here's how it feels

Sunday is going to be hot and humid with some clouds and showers in the capital.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 27 C – humidex 35 – and a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday.

Tonight, a low of 18 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast.

Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of 30 C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 20 C are expected.

On Tuesday, it's going to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high if 27 C. The night will have a low of 18 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.2 C and a low of 15.1 C.