OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week

OC Transpo is warning transit riders could see more next trip cancellations into next week, as the transit service deals with staffing shortages caused by summer vacations and "higher than usual sick leave absences."

Dozens of trips were cancelled during the Thursday morning commute, prompting Ottawa Transit Riders to Tweet, "Keep an eye on OCTranspoLive a lot of cancellations this am." Between 5:30 and 8:25 a.m. Thursday, 66 bus trips were cancelled, with more cancellations through the morning and afternoon peak periods.

"OC Transpo has experienced an increased number of trips not delivered over the past couple of days compared to normal standards," OC Transpo Director of Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations Troy Charter said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, two per cent of all scheduled bus trips (173 trips) had been cancelled. On Wednesday, 324 bus trips had been cancelled, equalling four per cent of all scheduled trips.

OC Transpo typically schedules 7,900 trips a day.

"It is anticipated that customers could encounter more trip cancellations into next week based on a few short-term factors, including the number of staff who worked overtime last week while O-Train Line 1 was being repaired, higher-than-usual sick leave absences, and normal seasonal vacations," Charter said.

Last week, service disruptions on the O-Train following a lightning strike resulted in OC Transpo launching its R1 replacement bus service for five days.

"Staff recognize that trips not delivered or late arrivals impact customers' travel," Charter said.

In May, OC Transpo completed only 94.4 per cent of scheduled trips as the service continued to deal with a driver shortage. The Transit Commission was told attrition rates and new mandatory 30-minute breaks for operators resulted in a shortage of available operators in the spring.

"OC Transpo has implemented a robust recruitment campaign to increase operator and bus service this fall," Charter said.

"We have increased training sessions throughout the year to fill vacant bus operator positions as quickly as possible. Through this transition phase, our priority is to mitigate any effects on service to customers as we aim to reduce the number of trips not delivered or that arrive late."

Charter says 32 new bus operator trainees will graduate and begin service in mid-August, on top of the 58 bus operators who started in the spring.

"OC Transpo is making every effort to improve service reliability for the balance of August and for September," Charter said.

The transit service has set a goal to hire up to 300 new operators by the end of the year to meet current needs and prepare for future requirements. Eighty of the new hires will accommodate new Canada Labour Code requirements that state drivers must receive a 30-minute break for every five hours of service.

In May, OC Transpo said it was taking a number of steps to improve bus service, including:

End temporary assignments

Negotiate delayed retirements

Minimize leave time

Efficiencies in work booking process

Strategic bus and bus operator placement

Increased operational oversight

Adjustments to support priority routes

OC Transpo says it will work to ensure transit riders are informed of route cancellations ahead of time.

"OC Transpo is committed to ensuring that our customers receive accurate, relevant, and timely information regarding service disruptions," Charter said. "We recognize that not every cancellation has been shared via the OC Transpo Live Twitter feed today. When time or resources are limited, we prioritize notifying customers travelling on trips such as the Connexion routes, infrequent trips, school trips, or trips with higher ridership.”