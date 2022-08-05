OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week
OC Transpo is warning transit riders could see more next trip cancellations into next week, as the transit service deals with staffing shortages caused by summer vacations and "higher than usual sick leave absences."
Dozens of trips were cancelled during the Thursday morning commute, prompting Ottawa Transit Riders to Tweet, "Keep an eye on OCTranspoLive a lot of cancellations this am." Between 5:30 and 8:25 a.m. Thursday, 66 bus trips were cancelled, with more cancellations through the morning and afternoon peak periods.
"OC Transpo has experienced an increased number of trips not delivered over the past couple of days compared to normal standards," OC Transpo Director of Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations Troy Charter said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, two per cent of all scheduled bus trips (173 trips) had been cancelled. On Wednesday, 324 bus trips had been cancelled, equalling four per cent of all scheduled trips.
OC Transpo typically schedules 7,900 trips a day.
"It is anticipated that customers could encounter more trip cancellations into next week based on a few short-term factors, including the number of staff who worked overtime last week while O-Train Line 1 was being repaired, higher-than-usual sick leave absences, and normal seasonal vacations," Charter said.
Last week, service disruptions on the O-Train following a lightning strike resulted in OC Transpo launching its R1 replacement bus service for five days.
"Staff recognize that trips not delivered or late arrivals impact customers' travel," Charter said.
In May, OC Transpo completed only 94.4 per cent of scheduled trips as the service continued to deal with a driver shortage. The Transit Commission was told attrition rates and new mandatory 30-minute breaks for operators resulted in a shortage of available operators in the spring.
"OC Transpo has implemented a robust recruitment campaign to increase operator and bus service this fall," Charter said.
"We have increased training sessions throughout the year to fill vacant bus operator positions as quickly as possible. Through this transition phase, our priority is to mitigate any effects on service to customers as we aim to reduce the number of trips not delivered or that arrive late."
Charter says 32 new bus operator trainees will graduate and begin service in mid-August, on top of the 58 bus operators who started in the spring.
"OC Transpo is making every effort to improve service reliability for the balance of August and for September," Charter said.
The transit service has set a goal to hire up to 300 new operators by the end of the year to meet current needs and prepare for future requirements. Eighty of the new hires will accommodate new Canada Labour Code requirements that state drivers must receive a 30-minute break for every five hours of service.
In May, OC Transpo said it was taking a number of steps to improve bus service, including:
- End temporary assignments
- Negotiate delayed retirements
- Minimize leave time
- Efficiencies in work booking process
- Strategic bus and bus operator placement
- Increased operational oversight
- Adjustments to support priority routes
OC Transpo says it will work to ensure transit riders are informed of route cancellations ahead of time.
"OC Transpo is committed to ensuring that our customers receive accurate, relevant, and timely information regarding service disruptions," Charter said. "We recognize that not every cancellation has been shared via the OC Transpo Live Twitter feed today. When time or resources are limited, we prioritize notifying customers travelling on trips such as the Connexion routes, infrequent trips, school trips, or trips with higher ridership.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 5-7
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Amnesty International: Ukrainian bases in communities endangering civilians
Ukrainian forces have exposed civilians to Russian attacks at times by basing themselves in schools, residential buildings and other places in populated areas, according to The Associated Press and a new report from Amnesty International.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Pelosi: China cannot stop U.S. officials from visiting Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there.
Statistics Canada to release jobs numbers for July
Statistics Canada expects to release its labour force survey for July this morning.
Earth is spinning faster, new record for shortest day set in June
The Earth completed its shortest day on record in late June, completing one spin in less than 24 hours and beating the previous record set in 2020.
Atlantic
-
Investigation shows thousands exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
Toronto
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
Drake tests negative for COVID, reschedules OVO Fest
OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion concert is back on one a week after Drake announced it was being postponed due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
Three people charged in fatal stabbing outside Mississauga banquet hall last month
Two men from Calgary and a man from Vancouver have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Mississauga banquet hall last month that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Additional year of construction -- and traffic disruptions -- for Lafontaine tunnel revamp
Transport Minister Francois Bonardel said engineers discovered the tunnel is in worse shape than expected while doing the work.
Northern Ontario
-
Terminated faculty call for a 'no' vote to Laurentian's plan of arrangement
A group representing some of the terminated faculty members at Laurentian University are urging fellow creditors to vote no on the school's plan of arrangement. Laurentian needs a 'yes' vote to be able to exit CCAA protection but the letter suggests all parties need to go back to the bargaining table to get creditors a better deal.
-
Sudbury nursing student enrollment steady, officials say
Officials at Cambrian College say enrollment in both the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Practical Nursing has remained steady throughout the pandemic and it's expected to remain consistent for the intakes this fall.
-
City of North Bay assisting local companies find employees
The City of North Bay will launch a pilot project this fall to help local companies find employees.
London
-
'Everyone was locking their doors': Witnesses allege man attempted to get inside other cars following crash
Several London police cruisers and an ambulance rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash late Thursday afternoon in the city’s southeast end. Multiple witnesses say following the collision, a man and a woman jumped from the sunroof of a car and fled.
-
London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton under severe thunderstorm warning
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton Thursday night.
-
A costly loss of production after rain collapses roof for trailer makers
Any day General Coach is not in production is a costly one according to President Roger Faulkner. The Hensall, Ont. company was shut down Thursday after heavy rain storms on Wednesday collapsed the roof in a rarely used building in the factory.
Winnipeg
-
Fire damages Fort Garry community center rink
Fire damaged part of a Fort Garry skating rink Thursday night.
-
Tornado near Teulon, Man. turns up questions about reliability of cell phone alert system
There are concerns over the national public alerting system after a tornado touched down Tuesday night east of Teulon, Man.
-
Kitchener
-
Gordon Chaplin Park cricket pitch in Cambridge vandalized
The cricket pitch at Gordon Chaplin Park in Cambridge was vandalized last month, just two weeks after the cricket pitch in Waterloo Park was damaged by fireworks.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision with train in Guelph
A 32-year-old cyclist from Guelph was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a train Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extension
The Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be a Huberdeau, not a Gaudreau.
-
Governing UCP denied application for Calgary Pride Parade, while other parties accepted
Calgary Pride is once again allowing political parties to march in the parade, but the governing United Conservative Party did not meet the threshold to grant its application to participate.
-
City of Calgary works to repair damage left by Tuesday's fires inside city hall
A significant amount of damage was sustained inside Calgary's municipal building following an incident that took place earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
'Things just don’t add up': Missing Saskatoon woman's best friend calling for answers
Mary Culbertson has been best friends with Dawn Walker for 12 years and says each day has been different since Walker and her seven-year-old son went missing.
-
'Push the panic button': Sask. sees surge in syphilis cases
Medical health officers are warning about a spike in syphilis cases in Saskatchewan this year.
Edmonton
-
'They're not thinking about hockey': Little appetite for first-ever summer world juniors tournament
The shadow of scandal hangs over the World Junior Championships set to start in Edmonton next week.
-
Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
-
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Solutions sought to lifeguard shortage affecting B.C. pools and swim programs
Cities and swim training providers are looking for solutions to the lifeguard shortage that’s been impacting pools and programs across the country.
-
82-year-old former teacher arrested on historical sex assault allegations in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver say they have arrested an 82-year-old man for sexual assaults he allegedly committed while working as an elementary school teacher more than 40 years ago.
-
'A tornado of fire': More evacuations as Keremeos wildfire grows
New evacuation orders have been issued as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to grow.
Regina
-
'We use fertilizer for a reason': Poilievre pledges to fight plan to reduce emissions
Local farm organizations met in Regina on Thursday to express concern over the federal government’s plan to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.
-
'Stuck in a cycle': Sask. community frustrated over government's handling of healthcare services
While driving by on Highway 10, Balcarres seems to be a typical rural Saskatchewan community. It has a bar, a rink, and as of late, closures to its hospital.
-
'It’s a very special thing for me': Ryan Murray brings Stanley Cup back to his hometown
Ryan Murray, 2022 Stanley Cup champion for the Colorado Avalanche, brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of White City, Sask. on Thursday.