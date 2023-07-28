OC Transpo to receive report from French manufacturer on LRT axle hub today

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will receive a report today that could provide the green light for light-rail transit service to resume on Monday morning.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says three milestones must be met to "safely resume service" on the O-Train line following the shutdown on July 17 due to a wheel-bearing issue.

Two of the milestones have been reached, with inspections completed on all 44 LRT vehicles and the final safety note from Rideau Training Group outlining the parameters of the new "containment plan for safe operations on Line 1."

The final milestone that must be reached is the report from French company Texelis on the investigation into the disassembly and analysis of the problem wheel hub found on one train.

Amilcar says the report is expected to be submitted today, and OC Transpo can look to resume service.

"We will able to confirm if there are any actionable requirements for safe operations and the timing to begin rail service," Amilcar told reporters on Thursday.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group are scheduled to hold a media conference this afternoon to discuss the report and a possible return to service.

When O-Train service does resume, there will be eight single-car trains operating along the line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, with trains arriving at stations every seven to eight minutes.

Amilcar says single-car trains will be running for the foreseeable future to limit kilometres and inspections under the new maintenance regime.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group announced Wednesday that all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km as part of a new inspection and replacement regime. A permanent fix will see Rideau Transit Group and Alstom redesign the wheel hub assemblies on all trains.

"I'm hoping this is kind of our last major set back on our track towards success," Coun. Wilson Lo told CTV Morning Live on Friday morning.

Lo says he understands why OC Transpo and RTG will run single-car trains as service resumes, but wants to see double-car trains return.

"I think long-term we should go back to two-car trains, eventually, because single-car trains you lose half the ridership and you kind of render half of the station useless," Lo said.

People will see O-Trains running along the LRT line on Saturday and Sunday as OC Transpo prepares for the return-to-service.

Other preparations include: