OTTAWA -- Trespassing, disturbing the peace calls and liquor offences have kept OC Transpo Special Constables busy over the past two years.

Those were the top three calls for service in 2019 and 2020 according to a report for the Ottawa Police Services Board outlining calls for OC Transpo and Carleton University Special Constables.

Statistics show OC Transpo Special Constables responded to 3,336 incidents in 2020 and 3,576 incidents in 2019.

Liquor Licence Act offences were the number one incident responded to during the two-year period, with 1,173 calls in 2019 and 667 in 2020. There were 963 trespassing incidents in 2020 and 651 in 2019, while Special Constables responded to 753 calls for disturbing the peace in 2020 and 638 calls in 2019.

The report for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows officers responded to calls that included assault, robbery, indecent acts, uttering threats, theft and the Mental Health Act.

"It is important to note that while Special Constables at both OC Transpo and Carleton University respond to more serious calls for things like sexual assault, robberies and domestic disputes, all of these types of incidents are turned over to the OPS for investigation," said the Ottawa Police Service report.

OC Transpo Special Constables responded to nine calls for sexual assault in 2020 and 16 calls in 2019, while there were 192 calls for assaults last year and 251 assault incidents reported in 2019.

Carleton University Special Constables responded to 314 calls in 2020 and 466 calls in 2019.

Special Constables have responded to 140 calls for trespassing and 189 calls for thefts at Carleton University over the past two years.