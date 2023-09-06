OC Transpo set to launch credit card fare payment system for all buses, O-Train stations

Ottawa transit riders will soon be able to tap their credit card or mobile wallet to pay for fares on all OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar will officially launch the system-wide expansion of O-Payment on Thursday, allowing riders to pay with a credit card or mobile wallet application directly.

"OC Transpo is continuing to make taking transit easier and more convenient," the city said in a media release.

"Transit customers will be able to tap credit cards and mobile wallets on any OC Transpo bus, and on fare gates at any O-Train station."

OC Transpo launched testing for the O-Payment system this summer, with smartcard fare readers installed on all LRT fare gates and all conventional buses.