OC Transpo ridership struggles to improve but students may provide boost
Ridership on OC Transpo continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels, but city staff are hoping a return to classrooms will provide a boost.
The transit commission met Wednesday for the final time in this term of council. It heard that ridership on the O-Train and conventional buses in July was 49 per cent of its 2019 level. There were 3.3 million trips on OC Transpo in July 2022 compared to 6.7 million in 2019. This also falls below the 5.5 million trips staff estimated would be taken in July in the 2022 budget. June ridership was at 56 per cent of its 2019 level, with 3.8 million trips.
Ridership typically falls in the summer months, but the lower-than-budgeted amount means lost fare revenue. The transit commission heard there is a projected $85-million deficit, driven largely by lower than estimated fare revenue. In July, OC Transpo made $7.1 million in fares, but it had budgeted for $11.8 million.
While ridership levels remain low, they have improved since 2021. The 3.3 million trips taken in July 2022 is an improvement over the 2 million taken in July 2021. On average, ridership in the first seven months of 2022 has been nearly double what it was in that same timeframe last year.
While it remains unclear how much the return to school will improve ridership numbers in September, general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar said she believes the number of post-secondary students taking transit has returned to pre-pandemic level.
“We anticipate a return of 80,000 to 85,000 university students, but we’ll have more precise numbers at the end of the month,” she told reporters in French.
Amilcar also said many secondary school students are riding OC Transpo because of a lack of drivers for yellow school buses, which has caused some services to be cut back.
PARA TRANSPO RECOVERY STRONGER, BUT STILL BELOW BUDGET
Ridership levels on Para Transpo are recovering at a greater pace than conventional bus service, but remain below budgeted levels.
Ridership in August 2022 was 73 per cent of the 2019 level, with 49,400 trips. That's below the 60,100 budgeted for the month.
Fare revenues on Para Transpo have been stronger than conventional bus service and the O-Train, hitting 99 per cent in July, but it fell to 86 per cent of budgeted figures in August.
Para Transpo users are still primarily booking their trips by phone. Wait times jumped in August to an average of just over eight minutes. In July, users were waiting less than three-and-a-half minutes on the phone to book a trip. Customer systems director Pat Scrimgeour said the wait times increased in part because of illnesses among customer service staff.
On-time performance dropped slightly in August to 93 per cent from 94 per cent in July, which Scrimgeour attributed to an increase in traffic volumes as the pandemic evolves.
90 NEW DRIVERS
Transit Commission also heard that 90 new bus drivers have been hired and trained, and are on the roads now, while another 67 started training in August; however, staff admit service levels are below 2021 levels.
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 4, bus service saw 96.2 per cent reliability. Last year, it was 99.7 per cent.
OC Transpo cancelled hundreds of trips in recent months because of a lack of drivers.
“We have seen improvements since the May-June timeframe, but we recognize the performance levels we strive to achieve are not necessarily what our customers expect,” said director of transit service delivery and rail operations Troy Charter. “We’re pleased that we’re seeing an improvement and the recruitment and those initiatives are paying off but we know that we need to continue to focus on that recruitment and keep that moving forward.”
Charter told reporters that about 160 trips were cancelled last week, accounting for just under two per cent.
He added that the recruitment campaign would help improve the bus service.
“As we get more operators and more staff to reduce the number of unfilled trips, that opens up our staff to focus do other things and focus more on the on-time performance reliability,” he said. “We really need to focus on getting more operators.”
LRT SERVICE RECOVERING AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE
Service on the Confederation Line LRT was 97 per cent in August, following a lightning strike in late July.
Part of the Confederation Line was offline for four-and-a-half days after part of the overhead catenary system was damaged during a storm July 24. Reliability took several days to return to target levels in August.
Reliability on the LRT was approximately 95 per cent in January (some data was missing), 96 per cent in February, 99 per cent in March, April and May, and 100 per cent in June before dipping to 91 per cent in July.
Sept. 14, 2022 marks three years since the Confederation Line opened to the public.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
What we know so far about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's what we know so far.
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020: WHO
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre, from lone wolf to leader of the pack
The Conservatives have tasked Pierre Poilievre with accomplishing something Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole couldn’t: holding a fractious party together while at the same time doing battle with Trudeau and, it appears, the media. Quite a tall order but Poilievre seems to have the first task largely accomplished. Now comes the hard part, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
-
Omicron-specific booster now available for eligible New Brunswickers
Eligible New Brunswickers now have the option to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, which protects against the original strain and the Omicron variant of the virus.
-
'It's horrific': Trudeau reacts to alleged sex assault victim being turned away from N.B. ER
Demands for change are growing louder after New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network confirmed a woman was asked to leave an emergency room and come back later for a sexual assault forensic examination because of staffing shortages.
Toronto
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing or pay $400 in charges per day if they refuse to leave the hospital.
-
TTC to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds on Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Plans in works to pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer Andrew Hong
The body of slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong is now at a Richmond Hill funeral home.
Montreal
-
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
-
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency
In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing or pay $400 in charges per day if they refuse to leave the hospital.
-
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
London
-
Oshawa man charged after $121K in fentanyl seized: Sarnia police
A man from Oshawa is facing multiple charges Wednesday after what Sarnia police describe as the “largest valued seizure of fentanyl” in the history of the Sarnia Police Service.
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
-
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Court date set for retired priest charged in Manitoba residential school investigation
The court date for a retired 92-year-old priest who was charged following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at a Manitoba residential school has been set.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
-
Exclusive downtown parking plan for Winnipeg police heading to council for vote
The plan to give police officers exclusive access to an entire floor at the Millennium Library Parkade is getting a rough ride at Winnipeg City Hall.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
-
Encampment residents told to leave Galt site
People living in a homeless encampment in Galt are worried about being forced to leave.
-
Victoria Park campers 'would be glad to take those options' if affordable housing was available
With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.
Calgary
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
-
Calgarian shot while allegedly stealing a van now facing charges
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges after several shots were fired at a van while it was being stolen earlier this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Assault at North Battleford high school prompts police response
A reported assault at a North Battleford high school prompted a police response.
-
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
Edmonton
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Edmonton Remand guards told Starrett to kill himself, incited violence against him: judge
A man convicted of beating his one-year-old son to death will serve less time in prison partly because he was the victim of "state misconduct" at the Edmonton Remand Centre (ERC), a judge has ruled.
-
Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again
The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning. According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:20 a.m.
Vancouver
-
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
-
B.C. health authority posts hundreds of job openings for paramedics after months of shortages
After months of frustration and inaction, hundreds of job postings for paramedics in British Columbia have now been posted and an “expedited process” is in place to fill frontline jobs that were stuck in administrative limbo.
-
Kitten rescued after 2 days under Surrey rubble pile
A kitten rescued after spending two days trapped under a pile of debris will soon be up for adoption, the BC SPCA says.
Regina
-
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
-
Parkland puck: Terriers, Mills set for a wide-open 2022-23 SJHL season
After a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season which saw a run away champion, 2022-23 seems to be wide open in not just the Viterra division, but the league as a whole.
-
Riders' Cody Fajardo and wife announce birth of son
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo and his wife Laura have announced the birth of their son, Luca.