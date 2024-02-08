OC Transpo ridership hits 66 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023

OC Transpo saw a bump in ridership on buses and the O-Train in 2023, but new statistics show ridership continues to struggle since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit service reported on Thursday that there were 64.2 million customer trips on public transit in 2023, up from 50.3 million passenger trips in 2022.

The Transit Commission was told the 2023 ridership figures were 66 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with O-Train ridership at 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and bus ridership at 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

OC Transpo saw 5.8 million passenger trips in December, with ridership peaking above 6 million trips in September (6.6 million), October (6.4 million) and November (6.6 million).

In a memo to council earlier this week, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said transit ridership is not expected to recover "further than 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the immediate future."

"The most recent update to the Transit Long Range Financial Plan estimates it may take up to 10 years before ridership fully recovers, closing the revenue gap," Amilcar said. "This loss of ridership has created a permanent gap in OC Transpo’s annual funding at the same time as operational costs are increasing."

OC Transpo is projecting a $49.8 million budget deficit in 2024.

On Tuesday, Amilcar announced 35 positions have been eliminated to help reduce costs. The transit service will also reduce bus service by 74,000 hours this year as part of an overhaul of the bus route network. Staff aid the changes are designed to improve service along with "important routes and connections to commercial and employment destinations."

Bus cancellations in December

OC Transpo says 260 out of 8,158 scheduled bus trips were not delivered every day in December.

Statistics show 97.7 per cent of bus trips were delivered during the final month of 2023.

The Transit Commission was told the reason for most bus trip cancellations include not enough operators, on-street service adjustments, mechanical breakdowns and no buses available.

The three most affected bus routes in December were the O-Train Line 2 replacement bus service, Route 12 and Route 11: