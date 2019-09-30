

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





OC Transpo riders are facing a fare bump on the road this week.

Transit fares will increase an average of 2.5 per cent on Tuesday. The fare increase was scheduled to take effect on Canada Day, but Council delayed the increase three months until after the Confederation Line was launched.

An adult monthly bus pass will increase $3 dollars to $119.50 a month. A youth monthly pass jumps $2.50 a month to $92.25.

A senior monthly pass will increase one dollar to $45.50 a month.

A adult single-ride fare paid by cash/credit or debit jumps a dime to $3.60. A single-ride fair paid by e-purse will also jump 10 cents to $3.55.

Councillor Shawn Menard has called for transit fares to be frozen, saying “bus users have endured delays and unreliable service for an extensive length of time.” Menard adds the city needs to attract new riders to OC Transpo, not give them an incentive to drive.