Ottawa transit commission approves near-$1 billion plan for electric buses

Ottawa's transit commission has approved the city's zero-emission bus plan after council kicked it back to them for further discussion earlier this week.

At a special meeting on Friday, the commission voted for the near-$1 billion plan that would see OC Transpo's entire fleet converted to electric buses by 2036.

The special meeting happened because council voted 20-5 on Wednesday to refer the plan back to the transit commission for more discussion. Councillors—particularly new ones who weren't around last term—wanted more time to ask questions about the plan.

After nearly three hours of discussion, the commission voted 7-1 in favour of the plan. Coun. Wilson Lo, a former OC Transpo employee, was the lone dissenting vote.

City council will be asked once again to approve budgeting authority for the planning, design, and construction of the charging infrastructure for the fleet of what would eventually be 350 zero-emission buses.

Part of the cost will be covered by the federal government, including $350 million from the Infrastructure Canada grant and $75 million drawdown on the Canada Infrastructure Bank credit facility

OC Transpo said in 2021 it planned to buy 450 electric buses, but said week it said the plan now includes only 350 buses.

The total estimated cost of the program for 350 buses is $974 million.

Council will take up the matter at its meeting next Wednesday.