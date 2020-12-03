OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line will be partially closed this weekend while work continues to upgrade switch heaters along the line in Ottawa's east-end.

The O-Train will be closed between Hurdman Station and Blair Station on Saturday and Sunday. The station entrances will also be closed between Tremblay and Blair Stations.

The city says the planned closure will allow for upgrades to switch heaters and ongoing maintenance, "and result in better train service for customers."

R1 bus service will replace the O-Train between Hurdman and Blair Stations on Saturday and Sunday. Confederation Line service will be running between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman Stations.

The O-Train service was shutdown between Hurdman and Blair Station on Nov. 22, and the full O-Train line was out of service on Nov. 29 for maintenance work.