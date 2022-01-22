The O-Train is out of service in Ottawa's east end due to "local power grid issues."

OC Transpo says R1 bus service is running between Blair and Hurdman Stations due to issues with the Confederation Line.

"Technicians and engineers are currently on site," OC Transpo said on Twitter at 11:07 a.m.

The transit service first reported the O-Train was out of service between Blair and Hurdman Stations at 7:13 a.m.

The Confederation Line continues to run between Tunney's Pasture and Tremblay Stations.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo for more information.