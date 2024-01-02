OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • O-Train out of service in east end for structural inspection

    A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa) A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)

    The O-Train is currently not operating in Ottawa's east end while a structural inspection takes place.

    OC Transpo said that there is no train service between Blair and Hurdman stations.

    "Out of an abundance of caution Line 1 is not operating between Blair and St-Laurent stations while a structural inspection takes place at St-Laurent Station," OC Transpo said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at 10:18 a.m.

    At 10:50 a.m., OC Transpo said there is no train service between Blair and Hurdman stations. 

    R1 buses are running between Blair and Hurdman stations.

    This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News