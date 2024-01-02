O-Train out of service in east end for structural inspection
The O-Train is currently not operating in Ottawa's east end while a structural inspection takes place.
OC Transpo said that there is no train service between Blair and Hurdman stations.
"Out of an abundance of caution Line 1 is not operating between Blair and St-Laurent stations while a structural inspection takes place at St-Laurent Station," OC Transpo said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at 10:18 a.m.
At 10:50 a.m., OC Transpo said there is no train service between Blair and Hurdman stations.
R1 buses are running between Blair and Hurdman stations.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.
